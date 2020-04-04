Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

