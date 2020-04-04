Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 20.02% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,439,000. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 846,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter.

ROAM opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

