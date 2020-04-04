Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.81% of Mobile Mini worth $13,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MINI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $21.38 on Friday. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Mobile Mini’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.90%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

