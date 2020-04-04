Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.70% of HealthStream worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 174.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 78,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in HealthStream by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in HealthStream by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HSTM opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.26 million, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

