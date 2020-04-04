Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 11,862 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.69% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Jackson Financial Management increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

