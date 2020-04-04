Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 18,494 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.00% of TechTarget worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 776,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 354,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $401,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 608,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,237.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,250 shares of company stock worth $1,741,889. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTGT opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

