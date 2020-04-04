Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 18,899 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of Ashland Global worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,964,000 after acquiring an additional 295,252 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ashland Global by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,611,000 after purchasing an additional 156,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,539,000 after purchasing an additional 59,058 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 345,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ashland Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

