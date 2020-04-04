Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 851,755 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 4,455.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.