Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 96,086 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.70% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,942.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Oxtoby purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 132,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,792. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIMT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $852.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

