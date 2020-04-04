Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,007 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Globus Medical worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 224,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 162,559 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $8,980,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $5,860,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 99,420 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE:GMED opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.