Bank of America Corp DE Sells 106,187 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of Valley National Bancorp worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,269,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLY opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

