Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,162,989 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,162,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of EnLink Midstream worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $1.09 on Friday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $493.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

