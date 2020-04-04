Bank of America Corp DE Sells 141,885 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of IPG Photonics worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.75. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average of $135.19.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.