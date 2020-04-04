Bank of America Corp DE Sells 154,730 Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 908.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

