Bank of America Corp DE Sells 15,768 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.47% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 901,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,652,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $411,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,466,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

