Bank of America Corp DE Sells 158,740 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.72% of AlarmCom worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AlarmCom by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The business had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,678 shares of company stock worth $6,133,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

