Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,257,595 Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,187,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.08% of Qudian worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

QD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Qudian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

QD opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Qudian Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $277.45 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 37.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

