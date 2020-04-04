Bank of America Corp DE Sells 27,369 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.93 and its 200 day moving average is $118.26. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $138.47.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,412,682.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.