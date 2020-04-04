Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,181 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of Kemper worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kemper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,510,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

