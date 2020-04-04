Bank of America Corp DE Sells 320,130 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.30% of MGIC Investment worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 579,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,651,000 after acquiring an additional 221,505 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 566,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

