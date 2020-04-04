Bank of America Corp DE Sells 49,690 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after buying an additional 112,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 273,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

