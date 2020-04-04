Bank of America Corp DE Sells 73,654 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of GALAPAGOS NV/S worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.17.

GLPG opened at $190.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.37. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $110.92 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.91 and a 200-day moving average of $196.99.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

