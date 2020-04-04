Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,445 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.82% of Gibraltar Industries worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 315,195 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

