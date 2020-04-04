Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 125,525 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.49% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $28,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PPBI. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

