Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 241,406 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of United States Steel worth $28,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 607.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 616,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 529,388 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $5,877,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 431,966 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 417,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

NYSE:X opened at $5.96 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on X. Cowen lowered their target price on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.