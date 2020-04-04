Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.20% of Blucora worth $28,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,812,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blucora Inc has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

