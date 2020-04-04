Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Genpact worth $28,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2,978.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after acquiring an additional 641,383 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,712,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,112,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,101,000 after acquiring an additional 108,214 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

