Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.74% of Core Laboratories worth $29,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 530.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $10,689,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,014,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 160,068 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLB opened at $9.90 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $428.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

