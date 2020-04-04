Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.16% of Medifast worth $27,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Medifast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Medifast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $672.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. Medifast Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $159.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

