Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of Zynga worth $28,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13,797.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,915,000 after buying an additional 22,697,372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,428,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zynga by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 303,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.23. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $7.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $6,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,536,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,016,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $522,892.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,592,628 shares of company stock worth $10,242,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

