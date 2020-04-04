Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of Laureate Education worth $27,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,776,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,833,000 after buying an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Laureate Education by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after acquiring an additional 779,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,977,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 348,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $9.24 on Friday. Laureate Education Inc has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

