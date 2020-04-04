Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 17,026 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $26,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $68.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

