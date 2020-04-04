Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 22,779 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $27,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

