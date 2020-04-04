Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Genworth Financial worth $27,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 212,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 179,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,126,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 531,544 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 470,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNW stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

