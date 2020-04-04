Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.30% of Granite Construction worth $29,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 207,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Granite Construction by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth $2,897,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Granite Construction by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.