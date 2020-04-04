Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of Worthington Industries worth $29,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOR stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

