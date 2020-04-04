Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.58% of Healthcare Services Group worth $28,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,757,000 after buying an additional 685,863 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 343,708 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 354,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,176,000 after purchasing an additional 243,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 384,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 235,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

