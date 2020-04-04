Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,116 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.53% of NBT Bancorp worth $27,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

NBTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

