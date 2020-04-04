Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Irhythm Technologies worth $27,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 267,458 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,057 shares of company stock worth $8,945,450. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

IRTC stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

