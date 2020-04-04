Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $28,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock opened at $166.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.46 and a twelve month high of $248.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5072 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.