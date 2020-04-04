Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.58 Million Stock Position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.19% of Knoll worth $27,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNL opened at $8.62 on Friday. Knoll Inc has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $429.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Knoll had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra downgraded Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti downgraded Knoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

