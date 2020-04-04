Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.94 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Mercury General worth $27,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 760.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,171,599.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury General stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.92%.

MCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Mercury General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

