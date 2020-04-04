Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.38 Million Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.99% of Tennant worth $28,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,078,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,987,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in Tennant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,422,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,879,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 161,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $984.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.80 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tennant in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tennant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

