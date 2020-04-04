Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.61 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $28,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,061,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABG. Bank of America raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

