Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.31 Million Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.10% of Astec Industries worth $29,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 33,384 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $38.49 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $908.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.