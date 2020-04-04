Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.87 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $29,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,168,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after acquiring an additional 289,599 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 286,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after purchasing an additional 215,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 161,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Cowen initiated coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of EBS opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,430,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,786,383.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,641. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.