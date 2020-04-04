Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.88 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of Dolby Laboratories worth $29,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,691,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,542. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

