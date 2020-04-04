Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 351.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.93% of Cardlytics worth $27,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $29.72 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $853,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,395 shares in the company, valued at $33,645,837.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and have sold 271,638 shares worth $21,764,640. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

