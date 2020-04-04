Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Saia worth $28,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Saia by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

