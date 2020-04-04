Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $29,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,752,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 114,203 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,807,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 294,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $41.83.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

